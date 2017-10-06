Kopp's offers large burgers and plenty of frozen custard along with weekly specials. Each venue in this locally owned chain has a unique, imaginative personality. The Layton Avenue location is my favorite, with its outdoor seating area shaded by pine trees. It's fast food in a deluxe setting. (Jeff Beutner)
Kopp's Custard
7631 W. Layton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220
American, Burgers, Frozen Custard