La Merenda features more than 25 tapas; a few are Spanish, but more are Asian, South American and Mediterranean. The beer list is good and the wines are moderate in price with several choices under $20 per bottle. Order at least two tapas per person. The quality is excellent and nothing is priced over $10. (Jeff Beutner)
La Merenda
125 E. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Contemporary, Tapas, World Cuisine