Visit Maria's Pizzeria for a glimpse into 1950s dedication and charm. Established more than 50 years ago, Maria's is decked out in festive Christmas lights, dozens of paint-by-number religious pictures and Tiffany-style lamps. You'll smell the delicious sesame-seed garlic bread from a block away, and the tasty breaded appetizers will have your mouth watering in seconds. Italian classics such as spaghetti and lasagna are available, and the enormous, signature thin-crust pizzas are made to satisfy any appetite. (Selena Milewski)
Maria's Pizzeria
5025 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
5025 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219
Italian, Pizza