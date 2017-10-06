Maxie's offers Southern food and hospitality. While much on the menu is inspired by Louisiana, such asgumbo, jambalaya and po' boy sandwiches, Carolina pulled pork and shrimp with grits are also offered. Check out the fresh seafood and oysters on the half shell. Save room for the peach pie. (Jeff Beutner)
Maxie's
6732 W. Fairview Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
6732 W. Fairview Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Cajun, Fish Fry, Seafood