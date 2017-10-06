Japanese restaurants are nearly as common as Chinese, with nearly every neighborhood having one. However, so often the menus seem to be carbon copies with the same tempura, teriyaki and sushi. One restaurant that breaks from this mold is Midori Fusion, located in a Mequon strip mall. The restaurant is small with only a handful of seats at the sushi bar. Though the restaurant is humble, Midori manages to keep its edge when it comes to Japanese food.
Midori Fusion
11002 N. Port Washington Rd. , Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
Japanese, Sushi