This is a great place for sandwiches, salads, desserts and more. Try the cold Angus roast beef sandwich topped with caramelized onions, tomatoes and lettuce. After ordering, be sure to sit upstairs; the décor is opera themed and your food will be delivered via a conveyor belt. The whole experience will definitely leave you wanting to come back for more. (Heidi Yahnke)
Milwaukee Waterfront Deli
761 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Deli, Sandwiches