Miss Katie's is in the mold of a classic '50s diner. Breakfast options include a reliable omelet. Lunch and dinner offer more substantial fare. The blue-plate specials include classics like meatloaf and roast turkey. Dinner gets a bit more fancy with barbecue ribs and Sicilian tenderloin. The thin-cut onion rings are always good as well. Be sure to save room for a milk shake or malt. (Jeff Beutner)
Miss Katie's Diner
1900 W. Clybourn St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
American, Diner, Sandwiches