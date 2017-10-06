Muskie’s serves a fine selection of daily specials, including a Friday fish fry with choice of lightly breaded cod, walleye and perch. The menu also features pizza with house-made dough, Black Angus burgers, sandwiches, wraps, seafood dinners and steak (available Friday and Saturday). Many small touches brighten the menu (where else is “Greek dressing" an option for salads?). Portions are generous, service is friendly and the dining room walls are covered with vintage photos of South Milwaukee. “Gourmet" Let’s just call it good food.
Muskie's Gourmet House
800 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
American, Burgers, Sandwiches