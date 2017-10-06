nines American Bistro is located at the corner of casual and elegance. The restaurant at the River Club of Mequon wants everyone to feel welcome. nines serves dinner Tuesday through Saturday plus brunch on Sunday. The menu is expansive. Many categories with plenty of variety accommodate just about every taste or occasion, including vegetarian and gluten-free offerings to satisfy even the heartiest carnivore and carbivore.
nines American Bistro of Mequon
12400 N. Ville du Parc Drive, Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
American, Brunch, Vegetarian
Handicap access