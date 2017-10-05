One of Milwaukee's favorite counter-service restaurants offers gyros and shish-kebob sandwiches, spinach pie, Greek salads and even plain old cheeseburgers. The leg of lamb combo (at $6.95 the priciest menu item) features a large piece of tender, flavorful meat in a brown sauce, served with warm pita, black olives, feta and choice of fries or salad. (David Luhrssen)
Oakland Gyros
2867 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Greek