Old Town's specialties include burek, a huge phyllo dough pastry with different fillings. Also good is the sarma, great stuffed cabbage filled with rice and smoked pork. The chicken soup is always excellent, and the roasted red pepper salad should not be missed. Lunches are a great find for the budget-minded. (Jeff Beutner)
Old Town Serbian Gourmet House
522 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Fish Fry, Serbian