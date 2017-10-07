Simply order at the counter and find a table upstairs. The menu centers on Neapolitan pizzas, single-sized with a thin center crust and doughy edges. All toppings are traditional Italian in combinations that can't fail. There is also sautéed mozzarella as a starter, an arugula salad, pastas and decent paninis. A small selection of wine and beer is also served. (Jeff Beutner)
Pizzeria Piccola
7606 W. State St. , Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Italian, Pizza