Located on a former stretch of Brown Deer Rd. in the historic center of the village of Brown Deer, Poco Loco seats just 20 at two counters, and is usually busy. The specialty is Mexican fare with a few twists. You will never find a meatier steak taco; Ditto for the one of lamb. The chicken mole is respectable, and the daily seafood specials always include grilled fish tacos. Check out the specials - You might find duck breast or a great blue crab quesadilla. In warm weather there is an outdoor patio that more than doubles the seating. The fare differs from traditional Mexican but it still remains compelling.
Poco Loco
4134 W. River La., Brown Deer, Wisconsin 53209
Mexican, Seafood