The casual setting has Milwaukee river views, an outdoor dining deck, and a prime location within walking distance to most downtown Milwaukee attractions. The menu has moderate prices and contemporary touches. The corn chowder contains whole crawfish tails, the shrimp BLT has a fine caper mayonnaise, and entrees range from duck breast to hanger steak, and crab risotto. Specials change daily and offer affordability with a little edge.
Port of Call Bistro & Beer Garden
106 W. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
American, Seafood