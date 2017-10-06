This free-standing Southridge Mall site combines family-friendly accommodations, such as balloons for children, with a complete bar for the adults. Burgers are big and varied, and include an unlimited amount of steak fries. The five-alarm burger tops a beef patty with pepper-jack cheese, jalapenos, chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. As evidenced by a parking lot that always seems full, Red Robin is a fun place to visit.
Red Robin
7575 W. Edgerton Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
American