Contemporary, Mayan-inspired décor marks the spacious Riviera Maya. The menu centers on six different moles served with a choice of meat and vegetarian options. Entrees and sandwiches include a cup of the excellent sopa de tortilla, an inspired version of the traditional Mexican soup. (Jeff Beutner)
Riviera Maya
2258 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Brunch, Fish Fry, Mexican