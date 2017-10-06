Take a break from bingo and slots and pay a visit to RuYi, a casual spot that serves some fine Asian fare at Potawatomi Bingo Casino. The restaurant is small, but the menu has large ambitions with the flavors of Japan, China, Korea and Southeast Asia. Papaya salad and Korean beef are perfectly fine, but the best items tend to be Chinese. The jumbo pot stickers are definitive and the shrimp with spicy salt and pepper is splendid. The noise level is the sole drawback—a reminder that the slot machines are still waiting for you. (Jeff Beutner)
RuYi at Potawatomi Casino
1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Asian Fusion, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese
Handicap access