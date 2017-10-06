This gas-station-turned-kosher-coffee-shop serves a variety of caffeinated beverages as well as smoothies, sodas, and juices. If it is more than just hydration that you seek, Sherman Perk also offers a selection of bakery items. And don't forget the entertainment: Featured performances typically include poets, bands and individual musicians on a semi-regular basis. Once a month, clientele are treated to karaoke. (Kathy Nichols)
Sherman Perk
4924 W. Roosevelt Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216
4924 W. Roosevelt Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216
Bakery, Coffee, Smoothies