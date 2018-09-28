Milwaukee's Neighborhood Coffee Shops
We have some heavy-hitters in Milwaukee’s coffee scene, prominent local roasters with well-deserved reputations for their delicious robust roasts, innovative drinks, convenient multiple locations, and expansive drink and food menus. But today I want to give a nod to some of the smaller, lesser-known neighborhood coffee shops that don’t roast their own coffee but excel at crafting delicious coffee drinks and nurturing unique community spaces, each with a special ambiance.
Did I miss anyone’s favorite coffeehouse? (I’m sure I did.) Please let me know so they’ll be on my radar for future Java Journal posts.
Avenue Coffeehouse911 Milwaukee Ave, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
Avenue Coffeehouse has an eclectic mix of mid-century modern furniture, cool artwork and a vibe similar to a coffeehouse you’d find in a hip, quirky Los Angeles neighborhood. They serve Anodyne coffee, espresso, lattes, mocha, cold drinks and Rishi tea. Recent specialties include a pumpkin chai espresso shake and smoothies. Customers can enjoy baked goods from Troubadour or Batches. Although our warmer weather is fading fast and the trees will be bare before we know it, there still be time to enjoy a cup of joe on their colorful sidewalk café.
Brewed Cafe1208 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Located in one of the historic buildings on Brady Street, Brewed Café has a warm, casual ambiance. They serve Anodyne coffee, and one of their recent drink additions, the green tea matcha latte, is available iced or steamed and packs a healthy antioxidant punch full of flavor. Brewed Café has a scratch-made bakery, along with an all-day breakfast menu, soups and sandwiches, with plenty of vegetarian options. The café is open until 9 p.m. and occasionally features live acoustic music.
Coffee Makes You Black2803 N Teutonia Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53206
Located in a historic building that used to be a bank, Coffee Makes You Black’s bright and airy space has a warm, welcoming ambiance, with comfy furniture to lean back and dive into a book from the reading room while sipping a cup of Colectivo coffee or a mango tea. The menu is a paradise of quality comfort food: a Friday fish fry, chicken and waffles, fried catfish, and soul food entrees, along with an all-day breakfast menu. The large, open space easily accommodates music nights, readings, parties and events.
Dryhootch Coffee House1030 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Dryhootch provides veterans and their families with a safe, drug and alcohol-free environment where they can share stories and connect with others about their post-service life experiences. The shop is open to the public, and Stone Creek Coffee supplies their brew, with a blend for each branch of the service: Marine Mud, Navy Destroyer, Special Forces BOLD, Air Force Jet Fuel, Coast Guard Seizure and Army Bunker Brew. There’s also bakery and grab-and-go cold beverages, and customers can enjoy art and music.
La Finca Coffee House3558 E. Sivyer Ave., City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin
LaFinca’s coffee beans are sourced from the owner’s family coffee farm in Oaxaca, México. You can grab a cup of coffee, a latte or Mexican hot chocolate, or choose from an assortment of hot or cold Rishi teas. There are plenty of sweet treats, along with sandwiches, salads and breakfast items like egg sandwich croissant or avocado toast. The shop occasionally hosts live music, and located just off of south Lake Drive, there are fine views of Lake Michigan.
Rochambo Coffee & Teahouse1317 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Rochambo opened back in 1995, and 20-plus years later, their spirit of peace and community still dominates their space in the artsy, brightly painted Victorian house on Brady Street. Rochambo has become a neighborhood staple and promoted ethical, sustainably sourced and non-GMO food and drink long before it was a thing. They currently serve coffee from Valentine Roasters, and there’s a hot liquor drink menu (yep, they do have booze and brews) featuring their renowned Irish coffee. There’s an assortment of Rishi teas, and bakery from Blooming Lotus is coming soon.
Sherman Perk4924 W. Roosevelt Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216
Sherman Perk opened in 2001 in a former 1930s-era gas station, and the owners Bob and Pat Olin did an excellent job creating a warm interior space by blending art deco with modern touches. The serve Colectivo coffee, freshly brewed or served up in lattes, espressos or cold brews. They’ve also got smoothies, bakery, breakfast sandwiches and even deep-dish pizza. Sherman Perk also hosts live music and events.
The Coffee House631 N. 19th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
This year, The Coffee House moved from its long-time location on 19th and Wisconsin to the Reception Hall of Plymouth Church UCC, on Milwaukee’s East Side. Formed in 1967, The Coffee House can boast that it’s one of Milwaukee’s oldest coffee houses, serving as a hub of social activism and discussion. That mission lives on as a gathering spot for folk, blues, jazz and bluegrass musicians, along with poetry readings and film screenings. The all-volunteer run venue regularly hosts benefits for the Central City Churches’ Food Pantry.
