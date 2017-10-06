With its funky bohemian atmosphere, second-story mezzanine and unique collection of art posters from the 1960s and ’70s, Rochambo’s ambiance stands out among local coffee shops. Wine and a small sandwich menu round out the list of coffee and tea. Recent additions include a specialty drinks such as a latte made with raw local honey and an iced coffee-rumchatacombo.
Rochambo Coffee & Teahouse
1317 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Coffee