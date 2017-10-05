Tables are covered in rich, royal purple linens; entrees are served on blue-and-white hand-painted plates. Singha is the only Thai restaurant in the city that serves hou mok pla—fish filets layered over a bed of Thai basil leaves and cabbage, wrapped and steamed in a fragrant coconut milk curry with undertones of hot pepper. It's quite unlike anything else on this extensive menu. (Jeff Beutner)
Singha Thai
2237 S. 108th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53227
Buffet, Thai