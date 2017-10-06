The sign announces that South Woods was established in 1970 and the menu reflects that. It¹s one of the very last area restaurants with a supper club format. This means casual dining, French onion soup, and some great prime rib. The décor is ordinary but comfortable enough. The barroom is as large as the dining room. Expect plenty of food at good value. Fridays naturally have a fish fry. Look for the pan-fried perch and see if walleye the same way is available. Some restaurants do not have to change over time.
South Woods is one of them.