South Woods

5404 Pennsylvania Ave., City of Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110

Closed

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
5404 Pennsylvania Ave., City of Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
(414) 744-5430
American

The sign announces that South Woods was established in 1970 and the menu reflects that. It¹s one of the very last area restaurants with a supper club format. This means casual dining, French onion soup, and some great prime rib. The décor is ordinary but comfortable enough. The barroom is as large as the dining room. Expect plenty of food at good value. Fridays naturally have a fish fry. Look for the pan-fried perch and see if walleye the same way is available. Some restaurants do not have to change over time.

South Woods is one of them.

Tags

SOCIAL UPDATES