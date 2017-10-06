Sven's has done Herculean work to make the interior resemble an Amsterdam cafe, complete with long benches, wooden furniture and a nook with a fireplace. Along with an array of tea and coffee drinks, and scrumptious bakery, Sven's offers a hearty sandwich-salad menu with such Euro-inspired options as the Bastille (turkey sandwich), the Autobahn (ham), the Parthenon (Greek salad) and the Colosseum (Caesar). Sven's opens early for breakfast. (Dave Luhrrsen)
Sven's Cafe
2699 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Bakery, Coffee, Sandwiches, Soup