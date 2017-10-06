The same commitment to the integrity of the recipes is repeated throughout the restaurant. The service at Swayz borders on dreamlike. Can servers really be genuinely nice? The atmosphere is congenial; if he's not in the kitchen, the chef-owner is watching the game on the flat screen with regulars at the bar, mixing specialty drinks like the "Mexican Flag" and the "Chupacabra" or giving new customers a free shot of a liquid dessert called "apple pie." Swayz celebrates the fifth of every month with specials on hard-shell ground beef tacos, appetizers, tequila shots, import and domestic beers and flavored margaritas.
Swayz Mexican Grill
4048 S. Packard Ave., City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
Mexican