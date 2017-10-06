Downtown Milwaukee lost its sole East Indian restaurant when the Jewel of India closed its doors. Fortunately for diners elsewhere, owners Balvir Bhela and Surjit Singh merely relocated. The name of their new venture is Taj Mahal, now in Hales Corners. The Jewel of India was always noted for its good lunch buffet, and the Taj continues that tradition. Entrees are half-meat and half-vegetarian. You can even find curry goat here-excellent, though bony and fatty. There is also a wide assortment of condiments, from the typical mint chutney to a fiery and salty green mango pickle. Taj Mahal provides a fine and inexpensive way to sample a variety of Asian spices and other treats from an extensive menu.
Taj Mahal
5114 S. 108th St., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
5114 S. 108th St., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Buffet, Fish Fry, Indian