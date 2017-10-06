Owner Caitlin Cullen, who previously cooked at Bavette la Boucherie, offers a full service lunch and dinner restaurant. The menu reflects the diversity of the neighborhood with an emphasis on soul food, plus vegetarian options, Thai, Latin American and even a Detroit twist thanks to Cullen’s upbringing near there. A family style dining special is offered each night, including udon noodle soup, lamb tagine and a whole chicken that can be prepared roasted in Dominican style, Georgia fried or spicy Memphis fried, plus fixings. Lunch options skew towards sandwiches like hot dogs three ways, Cubano and a beet Reuben.
The Tandem
1848 W Fond Du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205
Contemporary, Soul Food, Thai