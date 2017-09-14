This little diner in Wauwatosa often gets overlooked, but they consistently put out great breakfasts and sandwiches. Tuna melts, homemade soups, breakfast platters, omelets and as the name implies, ice cream creations, can all be had for well under $10. Daily specials include Friday cod fry for $8, burger specials with fries for $5, and melt sandwiches for less than $7. Whether you sit at the communal counter or snag the coveted, quirky corner window table, it's hard to beat Ted's classic diner ambiance and prices.
Ted's Ice Cream & Restaurant
6204 W. North Ave., City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Burgers, Sandwiches, Soup
Sep 14, 2017