This small restaurant has an extensive menu of Thai standards. Skip the curries, which are merely average, and instead opt for tod mun, an exquisite appetizer of fish cakes. Tom yum goong is a fine version of this spicy and sour shrimp soup and the som tum (spicy papaya salad) is a textbook example. The moderate prices are also a draw. (Jeff Beutner)
Thai Kitchen
2851 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Thai