The menu at Thai Lotus looks beyond Thailand to include Chinese and Vietnamese specialties like pho, steak kow and egg foo young. The Thai dishes, some of which can be sampled during a lunch buffet, tend to be spicier than their counterparts at Thai restaurants closer to Downtown. Seafood dishes are a specialty here, with options including curry catfish (lightly fried and served with eggplant and peppers in a ginger-curry sauce), fried squid, shrimp in the shell and scallops. There is also a large selection of bubble teas and smoothies. (Evan Rytlewski)
Thai Lotus
3800 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
