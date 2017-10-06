This former Schlitz corner tavern, a Bay View landmark, deserves a visit. Tables are crowded and the kitchen is slow, but by and large the Serbian food is worth the wait. Bureks are huge and sarma (stuffed cabbage) always pleases. (Jeff Beutner)
Three Brothers
2414 S. Saint Clair St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Serbian