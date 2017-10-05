If you find yourself heading toward Miller Park or on your way anywhere between State Street and 894, it’s worth your while to check out the Valley Inn. The Valley Inn’s atmosphere is homey, the service is friendly and the food well-prepared. In 2006 a full-service kitchen was installed, resulting in a wide variety of hot appetizers, sandwiches, and pizzas that has reinforced the Inn’s reputation as a destination for neighborhood residents and anyone else lucky enough to know about it.
Valley Inn
4000 W. Clybourn St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
4000 W. Clybourn St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
American, Fish Fry, Pizza, Sandwiches