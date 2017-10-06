Located in a rural, village setting just minutes from Milwaukee, Wegner's decor focuses on auto racing. Friday is seafood night—a popular fish fry. Other nights, try the German menu: great schnitzels and pleasingly low prices. Reuben roll appetizers are the chef's own creation. Also try the very tender Sicilian steak. (Jeff Beutner)
Wegner's St. Martins Inn
11318 W. St. Martin's Road, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
Fish Fry, Sandwiches