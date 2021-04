“I picked the album Stardust in honor of my mother because I love the album. I brought it home to her when I was in school, and she fell in love with Willie Nelson in the 1970s as a result. But songs like Georgia on My Mind, Stardust, Blue Skies, Don’t Get Around Much Anymore… they’re all winners! And then the big one, of course, is “On the Sunny Side of the Street.”

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal