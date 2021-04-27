‘Orgullo Latino’ with Vanessa Colón, Sundays 12-3 p.m.

De Fiesta con El Gran Combo, A Christmas Album –

Christmas Season in Puerto Rico is the longest in the world. Everyone looks forward to celebrating the season starting right before Thanksgiving all the way through New Year’s and the celebration of Las Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastian in Old San Juan in mid-January. I chose this Christmas record by El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico because it has many songs that have become classic Christmas songs. They are heard on the radio, at the stores, and at family and work gatherings. El Gran Combo is known as the “University of Salsa”; and this Christmas album is the perfect example of that because of the collaborations with merengue groups, folklore music groups and soloists. Anyone who wants to have an idea of what Christmas is about in PR can listen to this album, grab a piña colada, and lay on a hammock and you’ll feel like you are in the Island of Enchantment.