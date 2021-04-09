Paul Cebar, 36 years at WMSE, hosts “Way Back Home” on Wednesdays 9 a.m. to noon. “It’s impossible to choose a favorite record. I chose today’s favorite, one record that I bought off a front porch in Havana called Baile Al Estilo Oriental, El Organo De Los Hermanos Ajo. It’s a crazy record with a gigantic lumbering sound of a mechanical piano that plays the musical parts of the tunes and a live percussion section. It’s just one of the most extreme and singular records of my record hunting days.”

