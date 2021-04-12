Tom Crawford, Station Manager of WMSE and DJ since 1984, hosts Radio Drill Time on Thursday’s 6pm to 9pm and The Rock Ride on Monday’s 3pm to 6pm. “I chose the legendary album by David Bowie, The Man Who Sold The World. It is one of the most unique Rock & Roll records ever made. When I was a teenager at the sparkling age of thirteen years old, my mother took me shopping at K-Mart on a Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the week, she gave me an article in the Milwaukee Journal newspaper’s Green Sheet, that there was a new Rock & Roll legend named David Bowie who was leading the Glam Rock movement and that I might be interested in it. She cut me loose and I went straight to the cutout bins. So here I was, I had 75¢ cents on me and this record cost 49¢. I still have it, the sleeve is absolutely tattered and torn, the album is absolutely wasted — unplayable — but that is one of the most gorgeous and amazing pieces of music ever made; and it’s one of the most inspirational records that I know of!”

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal