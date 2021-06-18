‘Vinyl Variety Show’ with DJ Von Munz, Thursdays 12-3 p.m.

Years ago, back when tattooing was illegal in Milwaukee, I was getting tattooed in my friend's apartment and the tattoo artist was playing The Cramps and I didn't know who they were. I kept asking him as he was drilling the black into my arm: who is this band? By the fourth or fifth time, I could tell he was getting visibly agitated. But the next day I ran out and picked up all the Cramps records I could find which were hard. When I finally got my hands on Songs the Lord Taught Us it just blew me away. And fast forward a few years later, I made a poster for the Cramps! I got to meet Lux and I got to meet Ivy ... long live Lux!

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal