'World Music Mondays' with Juliet from 9-12 p.m.

"This is Juliet, host of 'World Music Mondays.' I've selected Beck! Odelay mainly because it was the thing that probably opened me up to the curiosity of where this came from, what it is, and how it was made. Since then, I've probably come across many of these samples in their original context and learned how much of this was made. And the grand task of actually trying to come up with only one album that one likes! This one probably follows me the longest and led to the exploration that I’ve done since."

