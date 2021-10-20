Image via Dan Lepien/ A Country Mile by Dan Lepien/HearNow

The cowboy hatted Milwaukee singer effectively evokes much of the best of the 1970s-‘90s. A Country Mile offers a half-dozen dips into deeply twangy pedal steel guitar and sympathetically sawing fiddle, setting off Lepien's amiable vocals. He delivers what could well be described as a Midwestern drawl. Lepien comes off as a loyal, industrious salt of the earth everyman with a soft spot for sinking a baited hook into some water to see what fish bite.

A Country Mile establishes Lepien as a go-to guy for country lovers who fondly recall the heydays of Tracy Byrd and Mark Chesnutt but leavened with a bit of Roger Miller and Brad Paisley’s wit. Listeners who appreciate newer artists with older fashioned grit about them, like John Pardi and Jordan Davis, should also make room for Lepien on their playlists. Until he ponies up more of his wholesome goodness into a lengthier package, A Country Mile goes a long way toward establishing Lepien as a talent deserving wider recognition.