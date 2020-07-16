A Rite for All Souls by Mark Harvey Group

Trumpeter Mark Harvey was part of the consciously spiritual wing of the jazz avant-garde that emerged in the 1960s. A Methodist minister as well as a musician, Harvey eventually formed the acclaimed Aardvark Jazz Orchestra but in 1971, when he recorded A Rite for All Souls, he belonged to a quartet that performed at his parish, Boston’s historic Old West Church. This previously unreleased live recording captures two-discs worth of improvisation organized almost liturgically and in two acts. Disc one ends where the intermission began. A Rite for All Souls was recorded on Oct. 31, All Souls Night, and includes a plea against a death society of “aimless executions and slaughtering”—a kind of countercultural exorcism.

To read more album reviews, click here.

To read more stories by Morton Shlabotnik, click here.