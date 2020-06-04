'Acoustic Electric Artistic Eclectic' by Brian Drow

Is that the ghost of Love’s Arthur Lee moving in the poetic, lullingly melodic “Evaporating Days,” which appears in two versions on Brian Drow’s album. The Milwaukee musician-songwriter and friends have produced a charmingly real-sounding lot of songs. It’s as if they gathered together in Drow’s living room, pushed record and played.

Some of Drow’s songs come from a late-‘60s singer-songwriter background, especially the already seen-it-all lyric of “Traversing Time Blues” and the protest folk of “Truth/Lie,” addressed to an American citizenry resolutely standing against their own interests, drunk from Fox News falsehood. “Topical Rant” rocks angrily, jeering at “Trumpty-Dumpty,” while “Island” sounds a little like The Police but with psychedelic era harmonies. The contents of Acoustic Electric Artistic Eclectic live up the album’s title.