'Sounds of Brazil' by Angela Turone & Chris Platt

A Toronto duo, vocalist Angela Turone and guitarist Chris Platt recreate Brazil circa 1965 in letter and spirit. Their new album, Sounds of Brazil, is a collection of classic songs associated with or interpreted in accord with an era when the Latin American nation seemed into the musical consciousness of the world. The Canadians catch the easy-going yet wide awake tone, the gentle yet insistence rhythms, that serve as a platform for jazz artists to solo around the beautiful melodies.

