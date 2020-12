Collaborating remotely, Canada’s Griffith Hiltz Trio brings a touch of Kraftwerk-influenced ‘80s electro-pop to the opening number. Of course, the album is called Arcade, and what signals a video arcade more than electronic ping-pinging? But jazz is the trio’s root, the fluidity of electric guitarist Nathan Hiltz fueling the sharp-edged yet supple drumming of Neil MacIntosh. Johnny Griffith plays saxophones and synthesizers, the latter lending an ‘80s post-prog feel to some tracks.