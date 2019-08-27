Are We Free? by Burton Guibord

Burton Guibord’s songs, suffused with sincerity and purpose, would have fit nicely into the 1960s folk revival. However, as an Ojibwe from the Bad River Reservation in northern Wisconsin, his songs reflect Native American perspectives. Originally released in 1996 on cassette, Are We Free? was recently remastered by Milwaukee producer Gary Tanin and has gained national attention (including a nomination at the upcoming Native American Music Awards). Guibord’s acoustic guitar music provides stark yet accessible accompaniment to his messages.

