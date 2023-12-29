As I Travel, by Donald Vega

Transposing the influences derived from his Nicaraguan birthplace and his rising profile as a New York City A-lister and academic, Vega has created an aural memoir of sorts with As I Travel. The often Latin-tinged melodies are propelled by two percussionists—one on a traditional drum kit—and a bassist to keep everything moving. The quartet’s bevy of tropically informed bopping permits breathing room for the occasional more elegiac, borderline lounge (in a good way!) numbers. Amid the sometimes—frenzied playing, a centeredness is present, a mutual love for exploring the world in the context of providing listeners with thoughtfully tuneful music. And as if to signal that Vega isn't about to end his gadding about any time soon, Travel's last piece ends in a warm fade.

