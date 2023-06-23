Baby Bandzz “Good Day” (digital single)

'Good Day' by Baby Bandzz

Even though she’s only eight years old, it should surprise no one if Milwaukee R&B singer Baby Bandzz can pronounce “synergy” and knows she’s all about it. Debuting in 2019 as a rapper, she has also become an ascendant social media presence and brand ambassador for a kids’ clothing line. Now, with “Good Day,” she’s singing to build her own brand.

The tune’s gentle electronic lilt accompanies a lyric describing the fun, familiar sights and sounds concomitant to a day off from school. A mother fixing breakfast while her children watch YouTube and Netflix, an image that provides the song with its arguably most memorable line, is probably a slice of life to which most of her peer group can relate.

Baby Bandzz premieres "Good Day" on Saturday June 24 at the 29th annual Birthday Party for the Kids, an event founded and hosted by WNOV air personality and program & music director Homer Blow, taking place from 2-6 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club (3400 W. North Ave). Admission is free for attendees aged 13 and younger.