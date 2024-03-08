Expand Being Human by Lynne Arriale Trio

After Milwaukee native and renowned jazz pianist Lynne Arriale derived inspiration for her last three albums from major issues (immigration, Covid), one might think she would want to take her conceptual ambition down a notch or three. But as the title of her 17th set as a bandleader intimates, Being Human intends to encapsulate the positive essence of our species. This tall order for her current trio, with Israel-born bassist Alon Near and Polish drummer Lukasz Zyta, is formatted into a suite of 11 brief pieces; each is inspired by an individual or group of people resonating with Arrialle. The conceit draws from her compositions rich in the melodic and harmonic depth that has made her among the most affecting keyboard stylists of the current era. Incorporation of folk, calypso, baroque classical and other genres to suffuse her already expansive artistic palette. Arriale's desire to pay tribute to (mostly) public figures she admires results in yet another of her trios' masterful balances of compositional finesse and lively improvisation. However, Being Human needn't be listened to in a programmatic context in order to enjoy its varied, enrapturing musical conversation.

Lynne Arriale performs April 14 at bar centro.

