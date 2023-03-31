Boppin’ in Baltimore: Live at the Left Bank by Sonny Stitt

Sonny Stitt emerged from the wings of bebop, a Charlie Parker acolyte who, by the mid-1950s, found his own way into the nascent subgenre of hardbop. His 1972 LP Tune-Up! is widely regarded as definitive. The music on the previously unreleased Boppin’ in Baltimore follows on its heels, making it considerably more than an afterthought in his discography. Unlike some recent issues of newly unearthed recordings by jazz masters, these are not gleanings.

Boppin’ in Baltimore was recorded on Nov. 11, 1973, at the Famous Ballroom in Baltimore. The two-disc set features Stitt’s unmistakably warm-toned alto and tenor saxophone as expands and elaborates upon the melodies. He’s anchored by the solid grooves of pianist Kenny Barron and the esteemed rhythm section of bassist Sam Jones and drummer Louis Hayes.

Stitt and band had plenty of time to stretch their muscles on the 19-minute-plus opening track, “Baltimore Blues.” He revisited a lovely ballad associated with Miles Davis in a bopping version of “Star Eyes,” turned melancholy on “Lover Man (Oh Where Can You Be)” and races with bebop fury through his original, “A Different Blues.” The altogether enjoyable package includes a booklet with essays, reminiscences and photos.