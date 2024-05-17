‘Burnin’ in Bordeaux: Live in France 1969’ by Cannonball Adderley

Expand Burnin' in Bordeaux by Cannonball Adderly

The two Adderleys were together for this previously unreleased concert recording. Saxophonist Julian “Cannonball” Adderley and his brother, cornetist Nat, were accompanied by a combo featuring electric pianist Joe Zawinul, soon to join one of the ‘70s leading fusion bands, Weather Report. On Zawinul’s “The Scavenger,” which opened the set, the band flew toward the far reaches of ‘60s avant-garde jazz while never losing step with the underlying rhythm and recurring sense of melody. Burnin’ in Bordeaux also shows the band’s wide scope. The Adderleys virtuosity was at home with the melancholy yearning and Brazilian rhythm of Carlos Jobim’s “Manha de Carnaval” and the funky soul jazz of Nat’s “Work Song” and Zawinul’s “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy.” Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim’s “Somewhere” receives a sweet, contemplative treatment. Also newly released is Cannonball Adderley’s Poppin’ in Paris: Live at L’Olympia 1972 with George Duke filling Zawinul’s seat.

Get Burnin' in Bordeaux at Amazon here.

Paid link