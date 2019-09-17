'Amp Grease' by Blame It On Cain

Give Milwaukee’s Blame It On Cain credit for the title of their third long-player, Amp Grease. It’s an apt harbinger for the hard rockers’ burly, fuzz-drenched guitar tone and walloping beats. If that description gives the impression of the primal boogie bludgeoning of Grand Funk or Brownsville Station, the Cainsters are only about halfway into that camp. Often as not on Grease’s eight tunes, they adapt those sorts of ’70s-derived energies to song structures and introspective sentiments familiar to listeners of current commercial-rock radio. The guys have made strides establishing a national presence through unconventional means, such as licensing their music to an animated TV series. Amp Grease has the potential to spread their rollicking noise even further.